First, do not book this cruise ! I rated it a 2 star only because the wonders of Egypt were so impressive that when I was off the ship I was able to marvel at and enjoy what I was seeing. Our guide was knowledgeable and I learned a lot. That said, the onboard experience was a disaster! The ship is not new as the cruise company would have you believe. It is an old ship that has been somewhat ...
We chose to return to Egypt with AMA because our experiences with them had always been exceptional. We were not disappointed. The exceptional care began upon our arrival to find a representative waiting for us with Visas in hand, saving us a substantial wait to get into the passport control line. We then were taken to the Four Seasons Residence. We found our room disappointing, advised the hotel ...
Visiting Egypt and sailing on the Nile was an awesome trip, so much so that we are planning on going back. But the cruise line and ship were a major disappointment. I have been struggling with this contradiction, I think it distilled down to everything about the trip felt budget. When we booked the trip we chose one of the more expensive companies, our agent told us AmaWaterways was the best, a ...
We boarded the stunning new AmaDahlia ship on the river Nile in Luxor after having spent three luxurious nights in Cairo. With the focus of ancient Egypt, our small group had the most experienced knowledgeable Egyptologist to guide us and open the pages of history for us. Every day of the 12 day journey was exceptional. One of the many benefits to sailing on the AmaDahlia is there are a full ...
I have wanted to go on a safari for a long time but my wife was hesitant. We chose this trip because it was fully guided and we have sailed with AMA previously. This did not disappoint us and my wife loved each and every day of the trip. We started in Cape Town and could not have had a better hotel than the Cape Grace arranged by AMA. It is right in the middle of all there is to do in Cape Town ...
Great way of seeing the wildlife from another perspective.
Incredible amount of elephants, hippopotamus, crocodiles seen from close
This is not a cruise, but a boat safari and a hotel/boat
The food was good the first 2 nights, not so much the last night
the managers were very good ( Peter and Bernice) the staff was not friendly and not attentive at all, they had no customer service at ...
AMA Waterways markets this riverboat cruise,but only 4 of the 20 nights was aboard the riverboat. Nonetheless, because of the nature of the trip,and the marketing by AMA, this seemed a good place to post the review.
We were traveling to Cape Town from our second home in Southwest France, so we made our own flight arrangements. Despite this, AMA arranged for a car service to meet us in Cape Town ...
In September 2013 my husband and I spent 4 nights on the Zambezi Queen, a lovely and well-run houseboat on the Chobe River. This was truly a highlight of our month-long stay in Southern Africa!
The cabin was very comfortable and attractive. In addition to the balcony along the side of the boat, this cabin has a balcony with two chairs and a table right at the front of the boat (next to the ...
The Great Migration - Tanzania
Sitting quietly in our Toyota Landcruiser, hidden behind a large Acacia tree on the Tanzanian side of the Mara River the air is full of apprehension. Behind us, likely close to a million Wildebeests have already crossed the river and are continuing into the Serengeti grazing lands. Directly in front of us is the Mara River, about 100 yards across to the other side ...
This is not a cruise! At most they sail between moorings, but we did not even travel that far. We have been on at least 12 safaris, and thought a river cruise would offer a new perspective. We found that in addition to not moving from Chobe Park (where we had already spent 3 nights), the boat offered more cramped accommodations, and the food and wine was not as good.
They offered boat ...