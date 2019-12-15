"I will start off saying our cruise experience was really good. Overall, our party of 5 (4,25,26,54,55 y/o) all had a blast. We had two rooms and the service at our rooms was really good. Our head waiter (Joey) was..."Read More
michaelmills09
First Time Cruiser
•
Age 20s
Filters
1-10 of 1,203 Western Caribbean Allure of the Seas Western Caribbean Cruise Reviews
Friends asked us to join them on this cruise pre-covid. Was not sure it would even happen with all the other cruise cancellations however it went off without a hitch as they say and Royal Caribbean did not fail in making passengers feel safe during the 7 day trip.
Embarkation was a breeze but had to show documentation 4 times before being allowed on board. All employees were super friendly ...
We were excited to go on a trip since we have been locked up since 2019 like most people. We were also pretty worried/ concerned with the surge in cases prior to our trip. here is a review on what to expect while you cruise during this pandemic. (the highlights and changes from your normal cruise)
1. Pre Cruise: Royal Caribbean was very active in sending reminders and updates with health ...
Starting with the boarding process: We all we assigned a time to be at the pier, once arriving we had to produce our negative Covid test and our vaccine cards. Once inside the terminal we were ask questions regarding our current health situation. Moved along very smooth..
Once on board the rooms were ready at 2 pm and we did the required muster drill (watch a 5 minute video in your ...
This cruise was to celebrate our 35th wedding anniversary. My husband had never been on a cruise and had no idea what to expect. I had cruised about 40 years ago with NCL and enjoyed it very much. Life happened and road trips were easier. I wanted to do something BIG for our anniversary and I talked hubby into this cruise. We're from San Diego, I wish RCI would put a ship in San Diego or Los ...
I will start off saying our cruise experience was really good. Overall, our party of 5 (4,25,26,54,55 y/o) all had a blast. We had two rooms and the service at our rooms was really good. Our head waiter (Joey) was great in the dining hall. A little shy, but slowly broke out of his shell. For the food, it left us wanting more. Some items were great! Some, not so much. We got a lot of over cooked ...
We had been on this ship before. Although the ship carries 6000 plus passengers, It is not really a problem except for the elevators on the first day, and the pools on sea days. Our check in was done online previously, so we just walked onto the ship.
We had the owners's suite which was spacious and had a whirlpool tub. But, there was a few surprises. I like the Coastal Kitchen for dinner, ...
We chose Allure because this was a family cruise with 6 adults and 3 children.
This was the 15th cruise for my wife and I. We have sailed with a variety of cruise lines, including Royal Caribbean.
Pros
Embarkation and disembarkation were smooth and worry free. Had expedited embarkation and it worked.
We had three outside cabins on the 11th deck. Room steward opened up the balcony ...
Wanted to do a pre-Christmas cruise for the price and wanted to try a big ship.I still think Fort Lauderdale is too far away so it may be last time for this cruise port.So much we did not try.But loved Mama Mia and Oceanaria at the aqua theater..They were probably the best I have ever seen.I Iiked the ice show,blue planet,adult comedy show,and the love and marriage show a lot.As always the service ...
We are loyal RC Platinum members. The Allure is a beautiful ship but the service and food is not up to RC standards as we have experienced on previous cruises. The crew appeared to just be going thru the motions without any enthusiasm. If you got in their way they would give you a dirty look and expect you to move rather than them moving for you. I have never experienced such terrible service ...
Ports of Call:
Coco Cay
Nassau
Cozumel
Puerto Costa Maya
This was first time doing a holiday cruise with Royal and my 2nd time on the Allure. The mood of the staff seemed a lot less friendly than my previous experience on Allure. It felt like the entire crew was just told no one was getting a Christmas bonus. Normally after you go to the bar a few times, they know your name, I ...