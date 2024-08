Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Orchestra

The ship is in need of an update. The cabins were OK but the balconies were uncared for and quite grubby. The glass around our balcony was so dirty that I tried to clean it with some hand soap from the bathroom and the toilet brush but couldn't clean the exterior very far down on the outside this way. The so-called "balcony cleaning" consisted of someone removing the plastic grating along the ...