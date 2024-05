Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Ocean Albatros

I had the pleasure of traveling on Ocean Albatros on her European ports debut. This was the ship’s first visit to these ports. However, the entire ship was chartered by Arrangements Abroad, whose team had a great deal of experience in many of the stops. Arrangements Abroad in turn solicited passengers from alumni of Dartmouth, Duke, Harvard, Johns Hopkins, Tufts, University of Chicago, ...