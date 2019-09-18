This was our second trip with Uncruise so I knew what to expect. No extra charges for anything during the trip. Great service, and especially this trip very friendly staff. Completely relaxed atmosphere between activities of the day - usually 3 choices of things to do, kayaking to (yes) snorkeling and bushwhacking. Knowledgeable guides. We looked forward to all meals and the open seating so ...
This was our sixth cruise to Alaska, all on Holland America ships. People, I know ask “Why Alaska? Why Holland America? Why the same cruise?”
I’ll answer the last question first, “Because we can, because it is the most convenient cruise to take from our home, and because we can afford it”. The Alaska cruise is always a lovely cruise, the scenery cannot be beat, and yes you may encounter some ...
We sailed Sept 22-29th 2019 and had a positive travel experience made so by the excellent serving staff throughout the ship, in our cabin (thank you Ricki and Ahmad), and dining service (thank you Ari Komang Joseph Izebb and Sudika table 311). Among ourselves, we commented daily on how hard working and pleasant all the ship’s staff were. We ate breakfast and dinner in the dining room, and used ...
The embarkation was terrible it took 41/2 hours to get us all aboard. There were three cruise ships, 9,000 people boarding at the same time. Lots of people saying they have never experienced such a wait and would never do this cruise again. Definately put me off going on a Princess cruise again. Ended up leaving an hour late! The food was mediocre, and please when you do an Italian dish, look it ...
We wanted to experience the suite life on a cruise. Golden is among the ships with the cheapest suites (the window suites) and a short cruise (4 days) is among the cheapest types of cruises. YES I'm frugal but still enjoy cruising.
Everything on board was fabulous (this was our 6th cruise). Staff and the ship were great. We had the champagne welcome, the afternoon tea, in room canapes and fruit ...
This was a back to back cruise at the end of the Alaska season for the Golden Princess. We left Vancouver for Ketchikan, back to Vancouver, then sailed on to Victoria and San Francisco in a second 3 day cruise. End of season cruises are the best! After spending months on the Alaska run, the crew was heading to Hawaii and then on to Australia and they were in high spirits. The entertainment ...
My second cruise on the Coral, this time in a balcony A610. A great location with covered balcony allowing us to step out even in the rain and not get our feet wet! This cabin was on the port side, a fantastic location to view the glaciers.
Embankment was smooth and efficient. Sailaway was under sunny skies for a 7 day Alaska cruise-last of the season. We had the beverage package, gratuity and ...
We booked this ship for a family vacation with extended family and we were all deeply disappointed in this cruise. We all travelled together on Princess approx. 10 years ago and the quality of service and food has greatly declined since our first cruise.
During bad weather (wind) this ship is unable to dock in Ketchikan. While 2 other ships were able to dock shortly before us the Coral ...
Staff excellent- nothing was too much trouble for them. All equally good. Food really good, with service too match. Cabin was also excellent. Plenty of on board activities on on shore excursions for those who wanted them. 10 out of 10 in all respects - would definitely book this ship again - if we do I hope they have the same staff.
We did not use all the facilities, but those we did use were ...
We picked this cruise to see Alaska, especially the inside passage and Ketchikan. Although scheduled, the cruise skipped both. That was extremely disappointing. Princess did nothing to make up for it.
The staff were excellent, friendly and efficient, especially in the bars and restaurants.
The food varied from good to poor, but there was a lot of it. The drink “packages” were overpriced, I ...