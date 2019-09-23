Review for Nieuw Amsterdam to Alaska

This was the first HAL cruise since the start of the pandemic and everyone onboard was super excited to be there. As can be expected after a 16 month pause in operations, there were a few minor glitches but overall it was a fantastic cruise. This was our first time on HAL and we chose a Neptune Suite. It was a beautiful and functional stateroom with plenty of room to relax and a big verandah ...