Alaska Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
6502 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 6,502 Alaska Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews

Welcome Back to Alaska 2021

Review for Nieuw Amsterdam to Alaska

User Avatar
rwmiller
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was the first HAL cruise since the start of the pandemic and everyone onboard was super excited to be there. As can be expected after a 16 month pause in operations, there were a few minor glitches but overall it was a fantastic cruise. This was our first time on HAL and we chose a Neptune Suite. It was a beautiful and functional stateroom with plenty of room to relax and a big verandah ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Cabin Type: Deluxe Verandah Suite

First Holland America Cruise Post Lockdown

Review for Nieuw Amsterdam to Alaska

User Avatar
MostlyLegal
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My spouse and I were passengers on the July 24 sailing of the Nieuw Amsterdam from Seattle to Alaska. This was the first cruise with paying passengers for Holland America in 497 days (according to the Captain) and only the third large cruise ship with passengers to sail to Alaska following the pandemic lockdown and the temporary suspension of the cabotage law. All in all, this was a wonderful ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean-View Verandah Stateroom

Celebrity has figured out how to sail during COVID!

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Alaska

User Avatar
Vacationv
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We are big fans of Celebrity and Azamara. This particular cruise was in late July from Seattle to Alaska, and it was our fourth time sailing on Millennium. Let's be frank. The travel industry and trade media were focused on this FIRST major cruise ship visit to Alaska for 2021 during COVID. The crew of Millennium passed with flying colors. Frankly, this was one of our favorite cruises ever ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Meh

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Alaska

User Avatar
Joe Patroni
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

One and done, complied with bucket list and 7k poorer. I upgraded, I thought to a larger cabin facing but it turned out to be a basic hotel room size, bed hard as a rock couch hard as a rock but it was my first time so maybe my expectations were too high. And also the Wi-Fi that I paid for sucks so bad that nobody should buy it, just do without. I know it’s a satellite-based Wi-Fi but they ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Aft-Facing Mini-Suite with Balcony

Low quality of food and poor service

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Alaska

User Avatar
Sonyalee
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I chose the cruise because it departs from Vancouver from our home town, cost is extremely high for what's it's worth. Wifi is expensive and unreliable, dining room and buffet menu selection is poor and limited and almost all meat is overcooked, sitting area is also limited and spread out, only one section of buffet, if you can't find a table close by (which most likely is occupied), you have ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Traveled with children

Best Special Needs Foods Ever - and Alaska was pretty Awesome too.

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Alaska

User Avatar
wendyhatton
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Our first Norwegian cruise but it will not be the last. the refitted Jewel was a pleasure, the sky lounge, multiple bars and sitting areas allowed us to view Alaska as we sailed by and hang out as a multi-generational family. The entertainment was outstanding, especially Ana and Vlad and the Circus Bijou. The food was great, plenty f choice in the buffet, the Irish bar had a great selection as ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Oceanview Picture Window

Traveled with disabled person

" Fantastic Voyage "

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Alaska

User Avatar
1556Belvedere
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

I chose this Cruise along with my fellow friends. ( Choir and Ukelele Groups. ) I was able to utilize my Scooter on-board and that allowed myself to enjoy every adventure and opportunity offered. I had a Wheelchair accessible Cabin and it was just perfect. Room for my scooter and plenty of room left for every other need we may have had. The cabin was lovely and the care given every day to ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Obstructed Oceanview

A worthwhile Alaska cruise vacation - enjoyed it immensely!

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Alaska

User Avatar
JimD2019
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Embarkation took a long time as it seemed all 2380 passengers arrived within a 30-minute window so the queues took well over an hour to check in. Luggage arrived to our stateroom promptly though (just after we boarded), which was amazing. The ship is quite nice but does have a few rust spots here and there even though it was just refurbished late 2018. The staff are excellent overall - ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Beautiful scenery everywhere in Alaska and the Yukon

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Alaska

User Avatar
levin1000
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This cruise was recommended to me by United Cruises once I told them I was interested in an Alaska cruise. i was given several choices, but I was interested in doing SE Alaska because years ago I had done a different Alaska cruise which took me to Sitka, Valdez and ended up in Anchorage where I got to see Delani National Park, which was quite a treat for the senses. Everything was really nice ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

A M A Z I N G !

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Alaska

User Avatar
EarthaLouise
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

I was a bit worried about a "cold weather" cruise because I'd never experienced one. Surprise! The weather did not in any way interfere with our great time and wonderful experiences. We saw the Northern Lights!!! The scenery was incredible and so very much to see. We dressed in layers for the weather but other than that, an a tiny bit of rain in Juneau, the weather was never mentioned, ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Aft-Facing Balcony

Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews to Alaska on Other Cruise Ships
Norwegian Cruise Line Norwegian Sun Cruise Reviews for Gourmet Food Cruises to Alaska
Norwegian Cruise Line Norwegian Sun Cruise Reviews for Gourmet Food Cruises to Alaska
Celebrity Century Cruise Reviews for Gourmet Food Cruises to Alaska
Silversea Cruises Silver Muse Cruise Reviews for Gourmet Food Cruises to Alaska
Silversea Cruises Silver Shadow Cruise Reviews for Gourmet Food Cruises to Alaska
Silversea Cruises Silver Spirit Cruise Reviews for Gourmet Food Cruises to Alaska
