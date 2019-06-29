  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Alaska Expedition Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.6
Very Good
47 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 47 Alaska Expedition Cruises Cruise Reviews

Sitka to Juneau Natural Wonders

Review for Safari Explorer to Alaska

User Avatar
Letstravel2021
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This trip far exceeded my expectations. I hoped to see all of the animals you hear about and we did. Bears catching salmon, okras, whales bubble net feeding, otters, sea lions and seals, eagles and puffins. Kayaking in Glacier Bay and having a front row seat of Marjorie calving. Skiff tours and bushwhacking also filling the days. We wanted a small ship and with 36 passengers, this trip ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

MS Roald Amundsen - a work in progress

Review for MS Roald Amundsen to Alaska

User Avatar
jonikal
10+ Cruises • Age 2020s

The airteam, at that time based out of Estonia, failed to consider the inadequate ground time necessary for our SEATAC to Vancouver flight connection and consequently had to change our reservations too late to get seats together. We are glad that Seattle office is now handling air reservations. Air North at Vancouver airport was in no way equipped to handle Hurtigruten's number of passengers. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Aleutian Island, Bears and Inside Passage or the Cruise to Disappointment

Review for MS Roald Amundsen to Alaska

User Avatar
rueschr
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Most cruise ship companies offer Alaska cruises to Sitka, Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point and Hubbard Glacier but when I saw the itinerary of the Roald Amundsen and nice staterooms, and public areas, I was hooked. It had a starting point in Nome, with stops at St. Paul, St. Matthew Island in the Bering Sea as well as Dutch Harbor and Unga Village in the Aleutian Island chain. Except for Dutch Harbor, ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Disappointing

Review for MS Roald Amundsen to Alaska

User Avatar
Cape Petrel
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Previously very impressed with Hurtigruten, having travelled with them to Antarctica and had an amazing time. I have followed the story of their new ship, the Roald Amundsen, and was looking forward to this expedition cruise, taking a more adventurous Inside Passage route, on this innovative vessel. My husband and I were amongst the first to book, about 18 months ahead. The flight from ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

National Geographic/Lindblad Alaska cruise

Review for National Geographic Sea Lion to Alaska

User Avatar
michaelhfox
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

National Geographic/Lindblad put together an amazing cruise of the Inside Passage of Alaska from Sitka to Juneau. The logistics were well done, and the pre-cruise tour of Sitka was very good, especially the Raptor center and the Totem Trail. By far the best thing about a Nat Geo/Lindblad cruise is the outstanding staff. The naturalists are very knowledgeable and easy to talk to, it is amazing ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

My first cruise leaves me hungry for more, literally and figuratively

Review for National Geographic Quest to Alaska

User Avatar
Mjtjunior
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

I joined this cruise as part of a family reunion and had no hand in picking this particular voyage. I also didn't pay for it! Nice deal! As this is my first cruise, I don't have a point of comparison and so may be unfairly critical. Ship: well-designed, relaxed but somewhat luxurious feel to it. They have a great sustainability effort throughout, giving you a NatGeo water bottle with refill ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Unbelievable and magical

Review for National Geographic Quest to Alaska

User Avatar
Emsmith
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Lindblad and National Geographic do an amazing job! We had a family of 17 with several young children. Everyone on the ship went out of their way to make sure we were all having an amazing time. The hotel manager was constantly asking what food he could make for the kids. The pastry chef is truly gifted and an anniversary cake he made was one of the best cakes I have ever eaten. The naturalist on ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Traveled with children

Amazing Family Adventure

Review for National Geographic Quest to Alaska

User Avatar
Linda Starmer
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Our fiftieth wedding anniversary gift to ourselves. My husband and I visited Alaska (on a BIG ship) almost 20 years ago. We wanted to take a small ship cruise to a less traveled “path”. The NatGeo quest was perfect! We invited our son and his family, including two young children, (ages 7 and 9) to join us. It was a great family time and the childrens activities helped us all make lifelong ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Traveled with children

Beyond Expectations

Review for National Geographic Quest to Alaska

User Avatar
egkahn13
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We all have heard wonderful stories about travelling in Alaska and seen many stunning pictures of glaciers and breaching whales. But until you experience Alaska up close and in person, you cannot sense the extreme wilderness and serenity of Alaska. And the only way to experience it is on a small craft. That is why sailing on the 100-person Lindblad/Nat Geo Quest was perfect. Big, daunting ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Magnificence

Review for National Geographic Quest to Alaska

User Avatar
devaughan
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

I have had a long term desire to see and experience Alaska. When we made the decision to actually do it, the Lindblad/National Geographic Quest was the obvious choice. The size of the ship (100 passengers), the presence of seasoned naturalists with remarkable expertise and passion for their respective fields of interest, and the numerous opportunities to get off of the boat and enjoy Southeast ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Find a cruise

Expedition Cruises Cruise Reviews to Alaska on Other Cruise Ships
Lindblad Expeditions National Geographic Sea Lion Cruise Reviews for Expedition Cruises to Alaska
Lindblad Expeditions National Geographic Sea Lion Cruise Reviews for Expedition Cruises to Alaska
Hurtigruten MS Roald Amundsen Cruise Reviews for Expedition Cruises to Alaska
Silversea Cruises Silver Explorer Cruise Reviews for Expedition Cruises to Alaska
Lindblad Expeditions National Geographic Quest Cruise Reviews for Expedition Cruises to Alaska
UnCruise Adventures Safari Explorer Cruise Reviews for Expedition Cruises to Alaska
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.