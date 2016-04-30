  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

AIDA Europe Cruise Reviews

I went to AIDA Prima this summer. It was a rather funny experience. Don
Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
7 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 7 AIDA Europe Cruise Reviews

Disembarked

Review for AIDAaura to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Cruisecritic2021
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

1. Booked on July 1st On July 1, we booked a trip through the website and your partner cruiswinkel.nl. The trip was explained, the boat, the cabins, etc. The travel overview contained the most important parts and we didn't see anything crazy at that moment. So we booked this trip. 2. Change of route on July 19, July 27 The first small setback was that the route which we booked was ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Traveled with disabled person

My AIDA PERLA expression

Review for AIDAperla to Europe - All

User Avatar
Leonid878
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Today we came back from the cruise on Aida Perla. We had 7 days cruise starting from Hamburg. It was our third cruise. Two previous were on Italian ships. The first on Costa Fascinoza and the second on MSC Precioza. The Aida Perla is new, modern and well maintained ship. We came to the port by a shuttle from the Central Bus station. We booked it via AIDA site. The same was on the way from the ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Traveled with children

Kiss mouth vessel experience

Review for AIDAprima to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Gothencruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

AIDA Prima Western Mediterranean Of course you have seen these outrageous looking ships with eyes and a huge kiss mouth right on the bow, and you might be a little curious to find out what on earth it's about. I decided to find out for myself, and I went straight ahead for the flag ship herself. AIDA isn't like anything else that I've experienced on the seven seas. This is possibly as ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2018

Traveled with children

Great trip

Review for AIDAprima to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
johnrei
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

met up with my brother who lives in Hamburg I came from Canada for a two week break nice ship enjoyed a great cabin on the 16 deck ,great housekeeping ,superior culinary staff, great chefs buffet food and or French service available food was extremely good ,fresh at all times from simple 24/7 curry wurst to fancy filet tenderloin ,great restaurant selection wonderful mostly Filipino staff who ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2017

AidaBlu cruise

Review for AIDAprima to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
DutchCruise5
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This cruise was not on the AidaPrima but on the AidaBlu, unfortunately I can't choose this ship on Cruisecritic??? The AidaBlu is a nice modern cruiseship with veru nice staff and friendly people, most of the passengers are German, friendly and nice people. The food is very good and so is the entertainment. The Live music was very good with good musicians and singers, they played a lot nice ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2017

You'd better learn German ;-)

Review for AIDAprima to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
pionnetje01
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

this was our first cruise with aida...and i loved it. We are Dutch, so the fact that there is almost nothing spoken on board but German is no problem for us. This ship does not cater to Americans and they are proud of it. The food is amazing with wine and beer included in the buffet restaurants. In the restaurant french kiss you can get great french cuisine for free, you only pay for the ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2016

Great experience!

Review for AIDAaura to Mediterranean

User Avatar
diba59
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Last week we made a cruise with AIDA again. This time on one of their smaller ships. The trip went from Palma de Mallorca to Hamburg with 5 days at sea. It was a repositioning cruise. Despite that the ship was smaller we enjoyed it the same as the larger ships of AIDA. The whole concept is the same but accommodated for fewer guests. The sauna area was actually a little bit to small considering ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2016

Find a cruise

Europe Cruise Reviews for AIDA Ships
AIDAaura Europe Cruise Reviews
AIDAaura Europe Cruise Reviews
AIDAperla Europe Cruise Reviews
AIDAprima Europe Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.