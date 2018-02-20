Was hesitant in booking with P&O but thought since all the problems with Covid they would be on the front foot so to speak in attracting customers to their cruise line. Having been on 10+ cruises with other cruise lines…Carnival, Royal Caribbean etc, etc I don’t expect 5 star accommodation or dining. I would be totally happy with a 3 star experience. I must say this cruise was 1 star at ...
It was somewhere I wanted to go. I wish to thank DR Google from the Waterfront Resteraunt, who looked after my allergies, and made sure I had wonderful meals. I thank you so much you really took care of me and was a lovely friendly person who made me feel relaxed about being allergic. Unfortunately, my friend was put out about my kind caring treatment and I was unable to thank you personally, and ...
Did the 3 night food and wine cruise with friends on the Pacific Eden to/from Adelaide for the 3rd time in 3 years. As we had found previously, it was a pleasant way to spend a long weekend. The ship is showing its age in parts but is still serviceable. Like the fact that the ship has a Promenade deck that allows you to do a complete circuit of the ship.
The entertainment was excellent, with ...
So embarrassed to have talked up and sell cruising to good friends of mine as a fun, exciting and wonderful way to holiday and party with your mates. I have never complained or posted negative reviews in my life.
Let me start with a positive, the age of P&O Eden is approx 27 years old, the have done a fabulous job in decorating and fitting out. All the public areas at just gorgeous for her ...
We took this short, 4 day local cruise because my husband has recently become disabled and wheelchair dependent, and we both wanted to see how we would manage by ourselves on a cruising holiday with his disabilities. We were in one of only 2 wheelchair accessible cabins. Sadly, they were obviously included as an afterthought because they were both located on deck 4, at the very front of the ship ...
I was very excited for the cruise and have heard many good things from family members whom have all been on cruises before (with different companies). However, there are a few things the Pacific Eden can improve on, things I expected to be done properly. Our room was very clean and neat but the towels were old and felt like sandpaper, some staysoft wouldn't hurt and new towels would've been nice. ...
Ideal sailing from Adelaide for our family group of 7. 2- 65+. 2 - 88+. 2 - 57+ and 1 - 35.
Have sailed on Eden twice before and really like her.
Embarkation was very smooth and we were in our cabins by 11.45 and having lunch at Waterfront by 12.
We had treated ourselves to a suite and loved it. Good space, very comfy bed and a very large balcony with table and 4 chairs as well as 2 sun ...
I have just returned from a short cruise on the Pacific Eden. I was impressed with the cabin, the most comfortable bed. Our cabin stewards were wonderful, nothing was too much trouble.
There were so many on board activities, you could be busy doing everything or busy doing nothing, I loved the adults only pool and deck.
Angelo's was our favourite dining experience, the Pantry offered a ...
Went on this cruise because it left from outer harbor. Ive been on 20 cruises in as many years- all Australian based. After cruising on the Jewel with 7 family members, I was more than disappointed in everyway with the ship and was reluctant to cruise ever again- BUT I was already booked on Pacific Eden with some 1st time cruisers, and I'm so thankful I didn't cancel as it was a trip to ...
We have cruised fairly extensively but we chose this cruise because a family member we wanted to take didn't have a passport and hadn't cruised before.
Expectations were not high but we were very impressed by the ships layout, bars, public rooms and condition for her age.
P&O got embarkation and disembarkation right, quick efficient and friendly.
Cabin 9182 was well maintained and plenty ...