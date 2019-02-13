  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Adelaide to Australia & New Zealand Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.2
Average
29 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 29 Adelaide to Australia & New Zealand Cruise Reviews

Grand was a great first cruise 'after' COVID

Review for Grand Princess to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
CruiseCoupleX
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

My reintroduction to cruising. Grand Princess looked like she'd been carefully manicured while she was laid up. Fresh paint, everything tidy. The last renovation was a good one. The medallion system is a godsend! Seriously transforms the experience. No more card fumbling. Drinks easy to come by and the plus package is worth every cent. Food was very good, better than a previous trip on Golden ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2023

Cabin Type: Interior

Great cruise

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
drkitkat123
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Overall a great cruise, value for money. Ship looks great. Maintenance seemed up to date and all looked clean and shipshape. Main dining room food was excellent, maybe Lido buffet a bit underwhelming but certainly ok. Tried Veranda restaurant and was execellent. Had the sole not steak. Not as stuffy as I had expected and surprisingly gala nights made a nice special occasion but I would still ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

The good, the bad and the ugly

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Robbo13
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I wanted to try Cunard for the experience so paid 3.5 times the usual daily rate of other ships. Unfortunately it was the worst dining experience of any ship I have sailed on (10+) and I complained to the Executive Chef in person. Meat and Foul were of very poor quality so if you wanted anything not to be tough you had to order rare. I had tough steak and lamb n poor quality shrimp. One lady at my ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Oceanview (obstructed view)

Thought it would be better!

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
KNF
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This is the second cruise our family of 4 have taken. The first being a 10 day cruise with the Carnival Spirit in July 2017. We thought our Carnival cruise was great, fantastic staff, good food and lovely atmosphere. So when booking this 5-star Cunard cruise, I was assuming it would be of a higher standard that we experienced on the 3-4 star Carnival cruise. Sadly to say, this was only ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Standard Inside

Christmas Cruise on QE

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
daisybel
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We chose this cruise as wanted to experience a Cunard Christmas and also because as departing from Adelaide and returning to Adelaide, no flights involved. QE didn't let us down- wonderful Christmas trees and decorations everywhere- even had "snow": outside the OLD LION. The itinerary was good and the seas even allowed us to spend Christmas Day cruising the three Sounds. We had an aft ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Faultless from start to finish

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
RCI Veteran
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

My husband had never sailed with Cunard and I wanted him to share the experience. Having sailed on QM2 from the UK back in 2010, I was worried it might be a little austere but I could not have been more wrong. We were at least 20 years younger than most passengers and we have never seen so many zimmer frames in one place but it was wonderful from start to finish. It was only a 2 night trip from ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Standard Inside

Adelaide Melbourne Tasmania and back 8 nights

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
cruise kitten 58
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

chose this line to compare to azamara. found the cabin to be bigger and comfortable but no international plugs for our electronics. service and cleanliness at a very high standard. the ship itself was very elegant and graceful. only did a couple of shows and they were entertaining. the guest speakers were forgettable. the food. the standard food was very good sometimes too ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Pre-XMas celebrations on the Queen

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
EMah
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Why not spent some nights on the Queen Elizabeth as part of Pre Xmas celebrations, I thought. We were on her not so long ago in Feb and then in April on her way to Japan for the Sakura or Cherry Blossom. So this is really, a novel way for us to past the time away. We were just back from her sister ship in the Med in Sept. Making the best use of her while she is in Australian waters. Otherwise, it ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Service service and excellent entertainment

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Robertr1966
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Just spent 7 magnificent and relaxing days on the Queen Elizabeth,our group of 12 were spoilt by a band and classy singers that kept our dancers very satisfied.the selection of music and songs were perfect for us to dance to.you can’t find many cruise liners that can do what this band did in the queens room.they guaranteed many more visits with a much bigger audience once we tell our dance groups ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2019

Cabin Type: Standard Inside

Wouldn’t choose Queens Grill Again

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Eddie62
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Last year we really enjoyed a 14 night Baltic cruise on Queen Elizabeth in a Princess Grill room. Decided to try the Queens Grill on this short cruise and regretted the decision to move up from the Princess Grill. The Queens Grill room was larger but didn’t provide a significant upgrade over the Princess Grill. The Queens and Princess restaurants have the same menu and waiting staff rotate through ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2019

Cabin Type: Queens Suite

Find a cruise

Any Month
Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Adelaide to Australia & New Zealand
Adelaide to Australia & New Zealand Arcadia Cruise Reviews
Adelaide to Australia & New Zealand Arcadia Cruise Reviews
Adelaide to Australia & New Zealand Ovation of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Adelaide to Australia & New Zealand Grand Princess Cruise Reviews
Adelaide to Australia & New Zealand Queen Elizabeth Cruise Reviews
Adelaide to Australia & New Zealand Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent