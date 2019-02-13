My reintroduction to cruising. Grand Princess looked like she'd been carefully manicured while she was laid up. Fresh paint, everything tidy. The last renovation was a good one. The medallion system is a godsend! Seriously transforms the experience. No more card fumbling. Drinks easy to come by and the plus package is worth every cent. Food was very good, better than a previous trip on Golden ...
Overall a great cruise, value for money. Ship looks great. Maintenance seemed up to date and all looked clean and shipshape. Main dining room food was excellent, maybe Lido buffet a bit underwhelming but certainly ok. Tried Veranda restaurant and was execellent. Had the sole not steak. Not as stuffy as I had expected and surprisingly gala nights made a nice special occasion but I would still ...
I wanted to try Cunard for the experience so paid 3.5 times the usual daily rate of other ships. Unfortunately it was the worst dining experience of any ship I have sailed on (10+) and I complained to the Executive Chef in person. Meat and Foul were of very poor quality so if you wanted anything not to be tough you had to order rare. I had tough steak and lamb n poor quality shrimp. One lady at my ...
This is the second cruise our family of 4 have taken. The first being a 10 day cruise with the Carnival Spirit in July 2017.
We thought our Carnival cruise was great, fantastic staff, good food and lovely atmosphere.
So when booking this 5-star Cunard cruise, I was assuming it would be of a higher standard that we experienced on the 3-4 star Carnival cruise.
Sadly to say, this was only ...
We chose this cruise as wanted to experience a Cunard Christmas and also because as departing from Adelaide and returning to Adelaide, no flights involved.
QE didn't let us down- wonderful Christmas trees and decorations everywhere- even had "snow": outside the OLD LION.
The itinerary was good and the seas even allowed us to spend Christmas Day cruising the three Sounds.
We had an aft ...
My husband had never sailed with Cunard and I wanted him to share the experience. Having sailed on QM2 from the UK back in 2010, I was worried it might be a little austere but I could not have been more wrong. We were at least 20 years younger than most passengers and we have never seen so many zimmer frames in one place but it was wonderful from start to finish. It was only a 2 night trip from ...
chose this line to compare to azamara.
found the cabin to be bigger and comfortable but no international plugs for our electronics.
service and cleanliness at a very high standard.
the ship itself was very elegant and graceful.
only did a couple of shows and they were entertaining.
the guest speakers were forgettable.
the food.
the standard food was very good sometimes too ...
Why not spent some nights on the Queen Elizabeth as part of Pre Xmas celebrations, I thought. We were on her not so long ago in Feb and then in April on her way to Japan for the Sakura or Cherry Blossom. So this is really, a novel way for us to past the time away. We were just back from her sister ship in the Med in Sept. Making the best use of her while she is in Australian waters. Otherwise, it ...
Just spent 7 magnificent and relaxing days on the Queen Elizabeth,our group of 12 were spoilt by a band and classy singers that kept our dancers very satisfied.the selection of music and songs were perfect for us to dance to.you can’t find many cruise liners that can do what this band did in the queens room.they guaranteed many more visits with a much bigger audience once we tell our dance groups ...
Last year we really enjoyed a 14 night Baltic cruise on Queen Elizabeth in a Princess Grill room. Decided to try the Queens Grill on this short cruise and regretted the decision to move up from the Princess Grill. The Queens Grill room was larger but didn’t provide a significant upgrade over the Princess Grill. The Queens and Princess restaurants have the same menu and waiting staff rotate through ...