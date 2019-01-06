Review for MSC Bellissima to Middle East

The food was beyond AWFUL - by far the worst on any cruise I’ve ever been on. There was very little choice on the menus compared to Princess cruises which we are used to. MSC need to up their game big time. The food in the MDR’s was lukewarm and just slapped on the plate. There was no attempt at presentation whatsoever. We felt like we were eating in a canteen. I woke up plastered in bed bug ...