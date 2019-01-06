  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
MSC Abu Dhabi Cruise Reviews

Small batroon entrance, door opening into the cupboard area.
Black tape in the shower, no door to the shower?
No non-slip mats so black tape stuck on the floor
Door to the safe, very dark diificult so see ino it
Cruiser Rating
2.8
Poor
41 reviews

1-10 of 41 MSC Abu Dhabi Cruise Reviews

Awful! Worst cruise we have ever been on.

Review for MSC Bellissima to Middle East

User Avatar
Duransian
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

The food was beyond AWFUL - by far the worst on any cruise I’ve ever been on. There was very little choice on the menus compared to Princess cruises which we are used to. MSC need to up their game big time. The food in the MDR’s was lukewarm and just slapped on the plate. There was no attempt at presentation whatsoever. We felt like we were eating in a canteen. I woke up plastered in bed bug ...
Sail Date: May 2022

MSC - A huge disappointed - BEWARE!

Review for MSC Bellissima to Middle East

User Avatar
awat
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We are highly disappointed and feel cheated out of our money. I feel like MSC should’ve canceled the cruise due to coronavirus outbreak as we didn’t visit any ports outside of UAE. I refuse to believe that MSC did not know this ahead of time. We stayed at sea most of time and basically cruised from Abu Dhabi to Dubai. We disembarked early in Dubai as we simply could not take being on the ship ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Fantastica Balcony Stateroom

MSC Bellissima cruise tips

Review for MSC Bellissima to Middle East

User Avatar
Chukigek
2-5 Cruises

* Avoid deck 14 rooms by any means, until they are at the very nose of the ship (see cabin review) * All the packages (drinks, Internet) are hugely overpriced and I see no reason you'd like to use them as no bartender could make proper cocktail there regardless of the price. The only drinkable mix is fruit smoothie so just stick to plain drinks, especially their a la carte price is quite ...
Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Fantastica Balcony Stateroom

Traveled with children

m/v Bellisima Christmas cruise

Review for MSC Bellissima to Middle East

User Avatar
ANGELO TORDO
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

My first cruise. Ship new, but problems with touch screens in public areas. Some time you must 5 or more time touch before react. Service in rooms excellent. The buffet is very, very good and the food very tasty. The food in restaurants is good, but most are nothing special. The last days we eat only in the buffet. Entertainment very good. On the last day of the cruise we wanted to ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Bella Inside Stateroom

Scam Cruise - Hell of a week

Review for MSC Bellissima to Middle East

User Avatar
zacarito20
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

CHRISTMAS CRUISE Abu Dhabi (22-12-2019 until 29-12-2019) Everything started with the wrong foot (Family travel - Party of 11 originally, but only 9 arrived because my mother had an emergency surgery and stayed with my father) So the first thing we did before embarkation, we presented all the medical certifications, and we didn´t get the refund of the stateroom, but thay didn´t also give us the ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Fantastica Balcony Stateroom

Traveled with children

Extra,Extra,Extras.

Review for MSC Bellissima to Middle East

User Avatar
Colummcdaid
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

The main reason we chose to go on this particular cruise was to go somewhere we'd never been before on a new ship. This trip was booked in October 2018 with Tour America..At the time we were told that flights would be allocated at a later date. This later proved to be a huge mistake. We were only informed of our flight times four weeks prior to departure, The aforementioned travel agency then ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Aurea Balcony Stateroom

Grand voyage Dubai to Yokohama

Review for MSC Splendida to Trans-Ocean

User Avatar
easyonthegas
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

I chose this cruise for the itinerary which included all the countries and ports I would like to visit. The night stop in the major ports enabled you to visit everything you needed in the time available. Better than expected For a ship with nearly 4000 passengers, there were few times int he 4 weeks when the public rooms were crowded, and with a slight adjustment in your plans you could ...
Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Great cruise...was amazing...so why 4 stars not 5?

Review for MSC Splendida to Middle East

User Avatar
LAG10
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I read lots of reviews when deciding on booking this and lots worried me so I was very nervous of how much we would enjoy it...so my review below I hope will help answer the initial questions I had, without duplicating all the other reviews you will read .....im not a complete novice as have done Cunard Queen Victoria cruises before. Embarkation was excellent...slick, friendly welcoming and ...
Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Suite

Yacht Club Experience

Review for MSC Splendida to Middle East

User Avatar
champagnedebs
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Ship 10/10 Embarkation 10/10 Main Buffet 8/10 Bars and staff 10/10 Entertainment 7/10 Yacht Club Suite 15022 (not really a suite) 7/10 YC Concierge 2/10 Butler 2/10 Top Sail lounge 9/10 L'Olivo Restaurant Food 9/10 Service 2/10 The above is an at a glance review of our trip from Abu Dhabi If you care or have time i will give now a detailed review for my above ...
Sail Date: January 2019

Cabin Type: Yacht Club Deluxe Suite

Yacht Club - Needs refining!

Review for MSC Splendida to Middle East

User Avatar
Hampshire6
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Travelled as a party of 7 to celebrate a birthday. The Yacht Club is promoted as being special, but the concierge desk really let it down. No assistance at any time, always told to go away and come back later (as excursion desk was not open, bar that had made a mistake on on bill wasn't open, surely their purpose is to sort things out and get back to you if there is any issue, not to make you ...
Sail Date: January 2019

Cabin Type: Yacht Club Deluxe Suite

Other Cruise Line Cruise Reviews from Abu Dhabi
Celebrity Cruises Abu Dhabi Cruise Reviews
Costa Cruises Abu Dhabi Cruise Reviews
Oceania Cruises Abu Dhabi Cruise Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises Abu Dhabi Cruise Reviews
Royal Caribbean International Abu Dhabi Cruise Reviews
