The food was beyond AWFUL - by far the worst on any cruise I’ve ever been on. There was very little choice on the menus compared to Princess cruises which we are used to. MSC need to up their game big time. The food in the MDR’s was lukewarm and just slapped on the plate. There was no attempt at presentation whatsoever. We felt like we were eating in a canteen.
I woke up plastered in bed bug ...
We are highly disappointed and feel cheated out of our money. I feel like MSC should’ve canceled the cruise due to coronavirus outbreak as we didn’t visit any ports outside of UAE. I refuse to believe that MSC did not know this ahead of time. We stayed at sea most of time and basically cruised from Abu Dhabi to Dubai. We disembarked early in Dubai as we simply could not take being on the ship ...
* Avoid deck 14 rooms by any means, until they are at the very nose of the ship (see cabin review)
* All the packages (drinks, Internet) are hugely overpriced and I see no reason you'd like to use them as no bartender could make proper cocktail there regardless of the price. The only drinkable mix is fruit smoothie so just stick to plain drinks, especially their a la carte price is quite ...
My first cruise. Ship new, but problems with touch screens in public areas. Some time you must 5 or more time touch before react.
Service in rooms excellent.
The buffet is very, very good and the food very tasty.
The food in restaurants is good, but most are nothing special. The last days we eat only in the buffet.
Entertainment very good.
On the last day of the cruise we wanted to ...
CHRISTMAS CRUISE Abu Dhabi (22-12-2019 until 29-12-2019)
Everything started with the wrong foot (Family travel - Party of 11 originally, but only 9 arrived because my mother had an emergency surgery and stayed with my father) So the first thing we did before embarkation, we presented all the medical certifications, and we didn´t get the refund of the stateroom, but thay didn´t also give us the ...
The main reason we chose to go on this particular cruise was to go somewhere we'd never been before on a new ship. This trip was booked in October 2018 with Tour America..At the time we were told that flights would be allocated at a later date. This later proved to be a huge mistake. We were only informed of our flight times four weeks prior to departure, The aforementioned travel agency then ...
We did this cruise because it included a land tour of the The Golden Triangle, which was fabulous. We have been on four celebrity cruises, so we felt confident in booking this one.
Firstly the pros : Overall the staff were very friendly
The ship was clean and tidy
The entertainment was very good some nights
...
I read lots of reviews when deciding on booking this and lots worried me so I was very nervous of how much we would enjoy it...so my review below I hope will help answer the initial questions I had, without duplicating all the other reviews you will read .....im not a complete novice as have done Cunard Queen Victoria cruises before.
Embarkation was excellent...slick, friendly welcoming and ...
Having read so many negative reviews, we were very sceptical & even contemplated cancelling before sailing. Thank goodness we didn't. We have been on 13 cruises with different companies and this cruise was by far the best.
Mediterranea was scrupulously clean, the service in main dining room (Jayson) , bars (Little John, Chai) very attentive and prompt (after 1st day, your preferred drink ...
Ship 10/10
Embarkation 10/10
Main Buffet 8/10
Bars and staff 10/10
Entertainment 7/10
Yacht Club Suite 15022 (not really a suite) 7/10
YC Concierge 2/10
Butler 2/10
Top Sail lounge 9/10
L'Olivo Restaurant Food 9/10 Service 2/10
The above is an at a glance review of our trip from Abu Dhabi
If you care or have time i will give now a detailed review for my above ...