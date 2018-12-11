I chose this cruise to explore river cruise offerings. I have river cruised with AMA which was very good in all areas - food, cabins, evening activity, beverage offering. I have stayed in an Arosa hotel in Sylt which was very good and thought the river cruise would be similar. I ocean cruise with Azamara, Celebrity, Oceania, and the German Hapag lloyd MS Europa 2 so this review is not about German ...
I have traveled with A-rosa "Donna" cruises in the danube river, and to be honest it does not even worth paying 100 euros.
1) The cruise is built in and suitable for German speaking although I booked for international or English speaking cruise, if you ask the staff in English they will answer you, but don't expect more than that.
2) The high rank staff was rude to us, the non German ...
We chose the cruise to visit the Xmas markets. On boarding the boat we were informed of a complete itinerary change due to low water levels, however they obviously put no effort into choosing an alternative itinerary as it was a vastly inferior itinerary with most places closed in 2 of the 3 stops we went to and the markets a far cry from the ones we were supposed to visit (except ...
We are serial river cruisers but this year we were only able to make a relatively late booking, due to unforeseen domestic circumstances. We had not experienced Shearings river cruises before but, at fairly short notice, Shearings were the only company that could fly us out of Bristol to Paris CDG.
Our transfer from CDG to the ship was by a private hire car - very impressive - although we were ...
We had a wonderful experience as a family on the Donna (7-day Danube round-trip from Passau). We chose an International sailing as we don't speak German, and found most of the staff spoke good English, and all the important announcements were made in both English and German. The majority of guests on board were German, with a large tour group from the UK and a smattering of other nationalities too ...
A romantic river cruise? The A Rosa Viva advertising is more alluring than the experience. I echo the English speaking commentaries about a distinct lack of staff training. Even attempting to point out the lack of respect shown to us from a waitress, the maitre de brushed it off as normal behaviour. The cleaning personnel were the friendliest, and not as pompous as their colleagues. The engine ...
If you are not German stay away from this ship. We signed up for a Seine cruise with English company Saga who miss sold this cruise. The excursions were in German. The food was advertised as Mediterranean but was German and very low quality. The ship was in need of an upgrade. The officers were grumpy apart from French Captain and First officer who were helpful. Crew were good and helpful. Drinks ...
Disclaimer - this was our first river cruise, and first cruise on a non-American ship, therefore hard to compare. Will give thoughts based on overall experience in case other nonEuropeans are considering.
7 day New Years cruise on Seine River.
2 cabins, 4 guests. (Including on child and one in a wheelchair)
Expectations/Assumptions: smaller ship, older passengers, not a “party” ship, ...
First of all let me start by saying I don’t usually bother giving any reviews as I believe nothing can be absolutely perfect in life and I like being tolerant and giving the benefit of the doubt. However I do feel that our experience on the A-Rosa Viva does warrant a review, especially as an ‘educational’ exercise to non- German speaking travellers like us.
Will seek to make the review as ...
Our family decided to take a Christmas Market cruise but wanted to spend time in London. We selected ARosa because of their selection of 4-day itineraries and their moderate pricing . We had no doubts about the ports of call but were somewhat concerned about the communication and food offerings on a german-based cruise line.
Once on-board what we found was a beautiful, spotless boat, an ...