Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Emerald Star

This was our first time with Emarald, but not our first river cruise. It was a larger ship than we are used too, carrying 200 passengers. Boy did we know it. The noise levels during dinning were of the scale. Conversation were like shouting matches. On other cruises we have enjoyed getting to know other passengers around the dinner table,however it was impossible to do this on this ...